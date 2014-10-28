Dr. William Frazier Explains Who the Best Candidates Are for a Breast Lift Mastopexy

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2014 --According to recent data released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast lift surgery has increased 70% since 2000, outpacing breast implants two to one. Differing from full breast augmentation, a breast lift procedure raises the breasts by removing excess skin and tightening the surrounding tissue to reshape and support the new breast contour. Dr William H. Frazier, FACS is a Yale-trained, highly experienced cosmetic surgeon who has been practicing in Vero Beach, Florida and the Treasure Coast for over 25 years. In a recent video broadcast, he discussed why the breast lift which is also referred to as a mastopexy is often misunderstood.



He opened his presentation with the statement, "Hi, I'm Dr. William Frazier of Vero Cosmetic Surgery and Medispa. I want to talk for just a moment about breast lifts because it's often misunderstood. This is particularly appropriate for a person who has lost weight or perhaps had a couple of children and there is a descent of the breast and a loss of the upper pole breast volume. So the chest looks longer in the area that's flat and the breast gland (the mound) is lower."



He went on to say, "So by tightening the skin, one can move the entire breast gland, the nipple and the areola upwards superior-ly and for some people that's enough to restore the upper pole fullness. But if there's been a loss of breast volume that will patient will probably do better if they have a very small implant placed to compensate for the volume that's been lost."



In his closing remarks he explained, "If she says she's very happy with her volume (with size) then she just needs a lift, but if she says that she's lost volume and she misses it, it changes the way she looks, she will do better if she has a small implant as well as a lift."



Dr. Frazier's surgical procedures are typically performed at the office based surgery suite located at 1255 37th Street, Ste. D, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Vero Cosmetic Surgery and MediSpa is one of the Treasure Coast's top Cosmetic Surgery Centers. It is accredited through the State of Florida Department of Health/Board of Medicine.



There are a variety of anesthetics used in accordance with the patient's needs and procedure type. Those most commonly used are IV sedation, oral anesthesia and local anesthetics. Dr. Frazier always discusses what is most appropriate for the patient's procedure with each consultation. The practice accepts CareCredit and credit cards for cosmetic treatments as well as medical insurance when applicable.