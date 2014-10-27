Dayton, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2014 --According to the The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS), liposuction is now the most popular cosmetic surgical procedure in the world. Those who have considered liposuction but have not yet undergone surgery are often hesitant due concerns about their personal safety or due to cost.



Dr. Raymond Wolf has been practicing cosmetic surgery in Dayton, Ohio since 1989 and has become aware of empty slots in patient scheduling that could be used to either replace a cancellation or schedule a new patient who agrees to have surgery on short notice. With the "Name Your Price Liposuction" option now available in Dayton Ohio, Dr. Wolf seeks to both educate and inform people considering liposuction and offer the surgical procedure at a discounted rate.



The Name Your Price Liposuction option allows those seeking cosmetic surgery to bid on empty time slots in patient scheduling. A successful bid results in the winner to be scheduled for surgery at a discount from the current market rate.



Dr. Wolf made an announcement in a recent video broadcast saying, "Hello, I'm Dr. Wolf. Put 15 years of Liposculpture to work for you today. The Name Your Price Lipo concept is very simple. If we have an unsold surgery slot, it's better to fill it with a discounted surgery than to have no surgery at all."



He went on to explain the option in further detail, "What do you get, you get the same liposuction experience and results that we've provided for years. What you give up is the choice of day and time of your surgery. We include all the garments and supplies, pre-admission testing to make your surgery a success. If this is a concept that meets your needs Call 877-839-3223 and let us rejuvenate you."