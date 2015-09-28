Dr. Young Amano, Dentist in Burbank, CA Guarantees Gentle, Pain-Free Dentistry for the Whole Family

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2015 --Burbank, CA Dentist Dr. Young Amano is helping patients of all ages feel comfortable and confident during their dental exams, cleanings, and procedures with COMFORT ZONE dental care. Dr. Amano and his staff are committed to having zero tolerance for pain, which means they will provide the utmost care to ensure that patients—everyone from young children to seniors—can enjoy a pain-free dental visit.



Not only have Dr. Amano and his team created a comfortable and welcoming office environment, but they also provide patients with extra TLC in the form of neck pillows, blankets, CD players, and hygienists who take extra care to be gentle. When injections are necessary, Dr. Amano uses ultra-strong, specially formulated topical agents to ensure that patients do not feel any pain.



Studies show that about 10 percent of Americans experience some sort of fear or phobia of the dentist, most often due to the pain they have experienced at one point during a dental treatment. Offering COMFORT ZONE dental care is part of Dr. Amano's commitment to ensuring that patients do not avoid much-needed and essential dental care due to their fear of the pain they may experience in the dental chair.



Dr. Amano regularly treats patients of all ages and is aware of their unique concerns and hesitations during dental visits. For young children, Dr. Amano takes extra care to make sure children don't experience fear or uncertainty about the tools or instruments used during the procedures, ensuring that they are informed about the procedure in a way they can understand. For adults and elderly patients, Dr. Amano is extra vigilant to ensure that patients are not in pain from sensitive teeth during their procedures.



Dr. Amano also incorporates some of the latest technology in his office to provide patients with the best preventative care that can eliminate the need for invasive procedures in the future. One of these technologies is the DEXIS CariVu device that can detect cavities in their earliest stages using near-infrared light, oftentimes before they require injections or excessive drilling to restore.



About Dr. Amano

Dr. Young Amano has been a member of the dental profession for decades and today is one of the most experienced dentists in the Burbank area. Aside from completing his formal dental education at UCLA, Dr. Amano has spent thousands of hours continuing his skills and expertise through advanced training in dental aesthetics. He is committed to providing patients with the best treatments and technology available in the industry.



For more information about Dr. Amano and the gentle dentistry he and his staff offers for patients in Burbank, CA, please visit www.youngamanodds.com