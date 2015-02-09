Drainworks Released Infographic Regarding Proper Waste Management

Southampton, Hampshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2015 --An infographic was released by Drainworks Drainage Southampton, owned by Dean Stanton, on their website. The infographic is entitled "A Very Draining Problem: Blocked Drains". It discusses the current drainage problems, the causes and the proper waste management to be followed in order to prevent future problems.



The infographic shows that there around 200,000 cases of blocked sewer in the UK every year, 75% of which is caused by oil, fats and grease. Due to this blockage, 55% causes sewer flooding and affects around 200,000 properties in the process. Fat sources are meat and dairy food which turns solid under room temperature. Fat build-up can be avoided by throwing the leftover in the trashcan. Grease creeps into the drainage while cooking and eventually turns solid while oil is derived from deep frying and in salad dressings. Both can be avoided if oil is placed in a container with lid before throwing away.



Bad housekeeping and failing to clear a drain's water tap are two of the main causes of drain blockage. As shown by the infographics, here are some of the things that should not be flushed down the drain: kitchen wastes, fats and oils, paints and solvents, disposable nappies and wipes, cotton buds and wool, sanitary products, condoms and bandages or dressings. Other contributing factors are blocked toilets, grease and fat that forms, build-up of hair on sinks, showers and bath, tree root ingress and pipes that are not installed properly or subjected to subsequent works.



The do's and don'ts of proper waste management is also listed in the infographics. These do's should be used as a guide in order to prevent any blockages in the sewer or drainage system. The infographic may be viewed through their website. The website also displays the seals Buy With Confidence and Gas Safe Register.



About Drainworks Drainage Southampton

Drainworks Drainage Southampton is a UK-based company that offers services related to drainage and plumbing. The company has been in the business for 30 years and carries the Gas Safe Register and Buy With Confidence seal.



For more information regarding the company, visit the website at http://www.drainworksblockeddrainssouthampton.co.uk or email them at webmaster@drainworksblockeddrainssouthampton.co.uk. Their contact number is 023 8044 0590.