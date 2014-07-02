DRAM Digital Products Class Action Settlement

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2014 --Samsung, Toshiba and 10 other manufacturers of Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) have reached a combined $310.72 million class action lawsuit settlement over claims they conspired to fix the price of DRAM data storage chips found in computers and other digital devices.



If you purchased a digital device from January 1, 1998 to December 31, 2002, you may be eligible to claim at least $10 or more from the DRAM class action settlement. No proof of purchase necessary. The more devices purchased, the more you can claim. Eligible products include



- Computers (laptops and desktops)

- Servers

- Graphics cards

- Video game consoles

- MP3 players

- Printers

- PDA’s

- DVD players

- Digital Video Recorders

- Point of Sale Systems

- Other digital devices



The deadline to file a claim is August 1, 2014. More information about how to file a claim for the DRAM class action settlement can be found at tpcl.as/DRAMinfo.



Case Summary

The DRAM price-fixing settlement resolves multiple class action lawsuits accusing manufacturers of conspiring to fix and raise the prices of DRAM, a form of fast and inexpensive data storage essential to the operation of computers and other digital devices. Plaintiffs accused Toshiba, Samsung, Hitachi, NEC and multiple defendants of entering into price-fixing agreements that resulted in consumers and businesses overpaying for devices containing DRAM from January 1, 1998 through December 31, 2002.



The defendants deny the allegations but agreed to pay a combined $310,720,000 to resolve the litigation. It’s estimated that $200 million will be paid to consumers who file a valid claim by the August 1, 2014 deadline.



The case is in re DRAM Antitrust Litigation, MDL No. 1486, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.



Potential Award

Consumers and entities that purchased a digital device containing DRAM from January 1, 1998 through December 31, 2002 can file a claim to receive at least $10 or more from the DRAM class action settlement. The more devices purchased the more money you can claim. No proof of purchase is necessary, but you may be asked to supply documentation if the Claims Administrator requests it.



Deadline

The deadline to file a claim is 8/1/2014.



File a Claim

Claim filing instructions can be found at tpcl.as/DRAMinfo.



