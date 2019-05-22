Draper Venture Network Selects Blockchain-Focused Venture Studio, GHV to Join DVN Beta

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2019 --Goren Holm Ventures (GHV), a fintech and blockchain-focused venture studio based out of Santa Monica, California, has joined Draper Venture Network's DVN Beta program.



Founded by legendary venture capitalist Tim Draper, DVN currently comprises of 24 VC funds that operate in 60 cities globally and collectively manage over $2B in assets under management. It is a global, self-governed organization of independent venture funds that cooperate on investment diligence, marketing intelligence, corporate relationships, and co-investments. The DVN Beta program focuses on supporting budding VCs and exposing them to the world's best investors and investment infrastructure. It is also meant to be a testing ground for first-time funds and alternative funding models.



"We are thrilled to bring in GHV as a member fund," said Tim Draper, Founder of Draper Associates and Draper Fisher Jurvetson. "Josef and Alon have a great reputation for networking and inclusion. We are confident that they will be a great source of deal flow and wisdom to the network. We look forward to working with their team and their portfolio companies going forward."



By joining DVN Beta, GHV accesses a global nexus of business development opportunities and tech hubs with a local footprint in emerging economies around the world.



"GHV has amassed an incredible, global platform," says Gabe Turner, DVN's Executive Director. "By providing strategic introductions and access to partner funds, corporate partners and industry leaders, we will bring visibility and scale to their portfolio."



GHV's portfolio companies also benefit through this partnership by gaining access to a worldwide network of capital and expertise while procuring entry into localized private events and exclusive gatherings.



"As a former DVN portfolio company CEO, I had access to DVN's incredibly powerful, global network and private events," said Alon Goren, Founder of GHV. "Later as a venture partner for one of their funds, I experienced just how valuable DVN can be from the other side of the table. When we decided to formalize GHV, Gabe and Tim were our first call, and we couldn't be more thrilled that they asked us to join them."



The partnership will deliver more exposure to early-stage blockchain and crypto startups for DVN, as well as provide GHV with a larger global entryway for investment opportunities.



"We are humbled and excited to gain access to a vast network of funds and resources that not just GHV, but also our portfolio companies will benefit from directly," said Josef Holm, Founder of GHV. "This takes our strategy of amplifying and exposing the work of the best blockchain entrepreneurs in the world to a whole new level."



About Goren Holm Ventures (GHV)

Goren Holm Ventures (GHV) was founded in 2018 as a limited partnership between founders Alon Goren and Josef Holm. The firm has evolved to a venture studio, accelerating six startups and incubating 3 more, while simultaneously producing the premiere blockchain and cryptocurrency events in the Los Angeles area, Security Token Summit and Crypto Invest Summit. Sponsors for GHV events have included American Airlines, tZero, and eToro, and prior keynote speakers include Steve Wozniak of Apple, Anthony Pompliano of Off the Chain Podcast, and Shruthi Rao of Amazon Web Services. More information can be found at GorenHolm.com



About Draper Venture Network (DVN)

Starting in 1990, Draper Venture Network has grown into a self-governed organization of independent venture funds on four continents who cooperate on investment diligence, marketing intelligence, corporate relationships, and co-investments. Draper Venture Network is a robust venture collective that brings together experienced investors with innovative entrepreneurs from around the globe to share strategies, source opportunities and create value. All member funds maintain independence while raising capital and managing investment decisions. More information can be found at DraperNetwork.com.