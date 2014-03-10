DrapeStyle Awarded "Best of Houzz" for Client Satisfaction on Houzz.com

Costa Mesa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2014 --Enjoying the benefits of their company’s attention to detail DrapeStyle in Costa Mesa, California celebrates their recent Outstanding Client Satisfaction award from Houzz.com. Lauded as the largest residential design database in the world Houzz gave the coveted “Best of Houzz” award to DrapeStyle in January. Giving the highest level award for client satisfaction the site has to offer, the Houzz community weighed in with a resounding vote. Christian Sinatra, CEO of DrapeStyle said of the award, “It’s an honor to be recognized by Houzz in any regard. However to be recognized by the site’s community for something we pride ourselves in well, we just couldn’t be happier.”



Always pleased by well-deserved recognition DrapeStyle has also been featured in popular publications such as Southern Living, House & Garden, Veranda and The Nest. Described by House & Garden as “Beautifully Made to Order”, DrapeStyle’s designs resonate with a wide section of the marketplace. Understandably so given their commitment to making every order, regardless of the handiwork involved, in their own California studio. Providing hundreds of exclusive handmade fabrics from North America, Europe and India the window treatment manufacturer makes custom drapery and curtains for indoor or outdoor use as well as Roman shades. Additionally, DrapeStyle offers custom pillows in myriad designs and colors.



Staying true to the customer service commitment DrapeStyle makes it simple for clients in specific markets to shop for window treatments from home. The “Shop at Home Consultation” program offers clients a design professional that will walk them through fabric, texture and color selections all complimentary to their home or office. Catering further to their clientele DrapeStyle offers a manufacturing and workmanship guarantee.



About DrapeStyle

DrapeStyle is a leading manufacturer and online retailer of designer quality custom made drapery, curtains and Roman shades. The company is available for in-home consultations in Orange County, Los Angeles and San Francisco, California as well as Central New Jersey, Chicago and its surrounding suburbs. The custom drapery manufacturer sells to home owners and designers in the US and Canada.



For more information visit http://www.DrapeStyle.com. To read about the “Best of Houzz” award click on http://www.houzz.com/pro/drapestyle/drapestyle.



Contact:



Christian Sinatra

CEO

(714) 957-2588

Chris@drapestyle.com