Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2026 --From adding more decoration to the exterior of a building, to providing protection from intense sunlight for the interior of a building, custom commercial awnings are a great way to draw attention to a business and building. MASA Architectural Canopies is who clients need to partner with to get the best materials for commercial awnings. They use aluminum for custom commercial awnings for several reasons, including the fact that aluminum is one of the most recycled materials on the planet. And when clients invest in a custom commercial awning, they want that investment to last for many years with minimal maintenance, and that's what they get with commercial awnings. Contact them today to learn more about why so many businesses work with them for their custom commercial awning needs.



When looking and thinking about commercial awnings, building owners want theirs to stand out from the rest, to capture attention. Rather than going gaudier, these days clients are looking at a more minimalist design. Geometric shapes, clean lines, and an overall sleek look to commercial awnings will help them to stand out because they are so different from the rest of the awnings that are presently being used.



Because repetition is a key component to marketing messages, having the same awning repeating across the width of a building helps to reinforce the brand, along with the color choices. Many times, it isn't the intricacies of the awning that work, but the simple repetition and clean lines that can make a big difference.



Before clients blindly decide on a commercial awning, it is important to answer a few questions about the awning needs. What are clients mainly looking at custom commercial awnings for? While many will strictly use them for branding purposes, others will want them for weather protection. Clients will also want to know if they intend to have lighting under them for any purpose. Knowing these items will ensure that clients get the right size and other details that fit their needs.



Adding a custom commercial awning to a building can serve one or multiple purposes, including being a marketing piece that helps to draw attention to the business. Let the team at MASA Architectural Canopies help clients to add the right size and shape of commercial awning to a building. They have decades of experience and are ready to install a durable and light weight custom commercial awning, so contact them today to get started.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.