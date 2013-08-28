Dreadlocked Man Runs Multi-Million £ Welsh Holiday Cottages Rental Enterprise

Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2013 --Tim Rees is boss of long established Welsh holiday cottages rental agency Quality Cottages.



Since taking over as General Manager of Quality Cottages in March from his father Leonard who retired after successfully building up the company over the past 50 years, Tim heads up this Wales holiday cottage rental agency with a seven-figure turnover and more than 300 properties across some of the most breath taking and beautiful parts of Wales and where he is also, boss to 30 staff.



Let’s face it, how many captains of industry can boast of time spent in contemplative isolation in a Peruvian rainforest, or meditating in caves in Northern India and perfecting the art of Nepalese trance drumming on their resumes?



By day he heads up this multi-million pound Welsh holiday cottages enterprise and by night he retires to his Mongolian yurt where he meditates and practices yoga.



Tim says “At first, I was worried people were going to think I was a hippie and not be taken seriously,” “I wore a three-piece suit for the first three months. I had this image in my mind of what I should be like, to be in the work environment. “Having lived the life I have lived and looking the way I do with long dreadlocks – I didn’t want there to be any negative effect for Quality Cottages as a result of my appearance.”



A graduate of business management and psychology, his corporate philosophy is not only hatched from the classrooms of business school, but also from flashes of “enlightenment” picked up while traversing the world from Hindu leaders in northern India, Buddhist elders in Nepal and Ayahuasca shamans in Peru.



The company ethos is simply to provide the best level of service that it can with a ‘nothing is too much trouble’ philosophy that has helped to ensure that many of its’ customers are fanatically loyal returning year after year to enjoy the warmth and hospitality provided.



This coupled with the fact that the company is extremely selective of the holiday properties included in its’ portfolio has helped it to maintain a much coveted and enviable reputation of unsurpassed quality. “What does help distinguish us from other providers is that our staff are all local which means that they can offer in depth knowledge to our customers on the best walks, beaches, coastal paths, activities, festivals and entertainment and so much more. If a cottage isn’t right for the customer in our view, we wont just sell them it, we will go out of our way to get them what is best for them and their family” Tim says.



