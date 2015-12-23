Dreamlash Courses Launches in Calgary to Create Long Lashes and Pros in Five Short Days or Less

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2015 --What could be better than working from home to make women look and feel absolutely beautiful? This is the question Dreamlash Academy asks new enrollees of their PRO and Epic Volume Pro Certification Courses. Held from Vancouver to Phoenix and many cities in between, attendees of the highly-successful lash training course answer with a certification to do business within three to five days.



Such was the case with recent graduate, Stephanie Lunder. Having received her certification in volume lash training on November 28th Lunder, in less than ten days, submitted photos of a client she'd had the honor of working with. The results were quite simply incredible. They were also proof positive that attendees can take complete control of their professional lives in a matter of less than one month.



Angela May, Director of Dreamlash Academy said of the income potential of Dreamlash Academy graduates, "Stephanie got her certification and really hit the ground running with the technique. Eyelash extension training is an art and we teach that art in less than a week. From there our students walk away with a career that can net them between $150 to $350 per hour - all from the comfort of their, or their clients', own home. It's such win/win. Not only for our graduates but for the women who have increased self-esteem because of their gorgeous lash extensions done so well."



Lunder is just one such certified Dreamlash artist who's creating a difference in her clients' and her own life. New classes begin in Saskatoon, Canada mid-February. The event includes training on everything from tools and supplies to how to get the first thirty clients. Training includes working on live models as well.



About Dreamlash Academy

Dreamlash Academy is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and is a 3-day eyelash extension training course. The final module of the training results in certification for Canada as well as the United States and internationally.



