Dredge Automation Market Set to Reach $5.23 Billion in 2023

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2018 --Arcluster, the market research and consulting firm, forecasts the Dredge Automation market to reach $5.23 billion in 2023, in its latest and most comprehensive study on the Worldwide Dredge Automation Market [by Segments; by Systems (Control, Monitoring, Operations, Reporting); by Solutions (Turnkey, Retrofit); by Applications (Agriculture, Industrial, Restoration, Mining, Waterways)]: Market Sizes and Forecasts (2018 – 2023). Arcluster forecasts substantial market growth for both automated turnkey and retrofit deployments across multiple applications and regions.



https://arcluster.com/research/studies/dredge-automation-market/



Dredging companies have been looking for automation solutions to deliver enhanced control, reduce operational complexity and thereby manage financial and cost efficiencies.



"Addressing these requirements leads the rise of Dredge Automation, a solution platform of components, software, systems, and services, that can be delivered as a fully automated turnkey solution or as automated retrofits across multiple applications". said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "The Dredge Automation market is a niche technical opportunity for small, medium, and large dredging market players as well as for shipbuilders, equipment manufacturers, technology suppliers, contractors, and integrators."



Arcluster's report on the Dredge Automation market spans 130 pages and includes 97 market data tables, figures, and charts. Dredge Automation Market Size and Forecasts are provided by



- Segments: Components, Software, Services (Design and Consulting, Implementation and Integration, Maintenance and Support)

- Systems: Control, Monitoring, Operations, Reporting, Others

- Solutions: Fully Automated Turnkey; Automated Retrofits

- Applications: Agriculture, Industrial, Restoration, Mining, Waterways, Construction, Environment, Specialty, Others

- Regions: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central America/ Latin America; Middle-East, and Africa.



Market data in the report is highly useful for market players, vendors, service providers, integrators, consultants, and venture capital firms. Buy the report at https://arcluster.com/research/studies/dredge-automation-market/