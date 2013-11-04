DressExquiste.com Announces Exquisite Hand-Tailored Dresses Online

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2013 --The festive season is fast approaching and DressExquisite.com, a luxurious online store that sells a wide range of stylish dresses for proms, formal and black tie occasions, is ready for the holiday rush.



Our highly skilled dressmakers and tailors have tailored each stunning dress by hand to the company’s high quality standards. Keeping in line with these quality standards, each luxurious dress is fully lined, ensuring that the wearer is completely comfortable.



The designers and dressmakers at DressExquiste.com believe that the dresses should not distract from the beauty of the woman wearing it, but enhance and accentuate her natural beauty. This is why they target a niche market, as unlike many online stores, their formal dresses are not made to standard sizes, but are hand-tailored to fit the measurements of the buyer. This ensures that every stunning dress has the perfect fit, regardless of your height, size or body type.



Each of these dresses is created using high quality fabrics such as delicate lace, tulle, chiffon, tapestry satin or organza in a wide variety of colors. Bright sequins, dazzling rhinestones, handmade fabric flowers and embellished embroidery accent the bodices or skirts of these trendy dresses. The excellent craftsmanship of the dressmakers can be found in the meticulous detailing of their skilled dressmakers.



From long sleeved gowns to short frocks and trendy bubble skirts to traditional Oriental inspired designs, Dress Exquisite has a variety of styles to choose from, making DressExquisite.com the perfect store to shop for the perfect dress for any special occasion.



The store includes chic dresses for prom, cocktail parties, evening wear for dinner parties and formal wear for dances, balls and black tie events. Many of the frocks are investment pieces that can be worn to various formal occasions. Stylish evening wear that is high quality can cost an arm and a leg, but not at Dress Exquisite, as each item is affordable.



Dress Exquisite has a free exchange and easy return policy, as well as a friendly customer service team that is always eager to help.



For more information and to view the latest designs in a collection of semi-formal, formal and black tie dresses, please visit the Dress Exquisite website at www.dressexquisite.com. The head office is located in London, England