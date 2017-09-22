Dressing Up a Modern Classic: Introducing the Sennheiser GSP 301 and GSP 302 Gaming Headsets

Ballerup, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2017 --Audio specialist Sennheiser announced two new color variations on its GSP 300 gaming headset — the GSP 301 and GSP 302. The new headsets are the ultimate upgrade for gamers ready to level-up and being offered exclusively through the Sennheiser webshop. While both headsets are identical to the GSP 300 from a technology perspective, each one features new monochromatic styling variations. Gamers can choose among the GSP 301 in a satin white finish, the GSP 302 in matte black, or the original GSP 300 in duotone black and blue.



Since its debut last August, the GSP 300 has been well received by gaming enthusiasts, drawing a loyal base of gamers who crave a combination of premium sound quality, stylish looks and comfort. The new GSP 301 and GSP 302 headsets, colored in satin white and matte black respectively, deliver detailed sound quality and feature a broadcast grade noise-cancelling microphone for crystal-clear communication without distraction.



Bass in your face



The acoustics on the new GSP 301 and GSP 302 do not disappoint. Enhanced bass emphasizes 'in your face' action, while superior closed acoustic technology allows exceptional transparency and realism. This allows the gamer to be fully immersed in the experience without outside disruption. Multi-platform compatibility with the PCV 05 combo audio adapter enables a seamless connection across multiple platforms including PC, Mac, PS4™ and Xbox One.



Dressing up to play



The GSP 301 and GSP 302 feature cushy XL memory foam ear pads for a best-in-class acoustic seal. Sennheiser's product material choices were based on extensive research into the ergonomics of the human ear — and as a result, the GSP 300/301 and 302 are able to deliver robust performance for extended hours of play.



The aviation-inspired split headband reduces pressure for enhanced comfort, while a clever ball-joint hinge makes it easy to perfectly angle the speakers to suit your face shape. The noise-canceling microphone helps minimize background noise so gamers can remain focused while playing solo or on a team. An easy to reach volume wheel on the right and a boom mic on the left that auto-mutes when raised ensures that the user is always in control of the audio.



The GSP 301 and GSP 302 are being offered exclusively through the Sennheiser webshop at a price of $99.95 US ($129.99 CAN). For a limited time, customers ordering any of the GSP 300 gaming headset models through the Sennheiser webshop will also receive a complimentary GSA 50 headset hanger as a free gift. As all Sennheiser products, the GSP 301 and GSP 302 are built to last and come with a two-year international warranty.



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser remains family-owned and is today one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.



