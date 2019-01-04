Drexel Discount Drug Partners with BizIQ

Morganton, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2019 --Drexel Discount Drug, a pharmacy in Burke County, NC, is pleased to announce a brand-new partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



This new collaboration with BizIQ will provide Drexel Discount Drug with a variety of ways to connect with new audiences in its area. BizIQ employs intensive search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts to help people find information about filling their prescription medications in Burke County, NC, among other services. BizIQ also developed a brand-new website for the company, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential clients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for Drexel Discount Drug offers relevant, timely and informative content that focuses on various issues related to the drug store's products and services. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact Drexel Discount Drug to learn more about drugs and vitamins in Burke County, NC.



"We're thrilled to be working with BizIQ to overhaul our digital marketing and improve our web presence," said John Heilman, owner of Drexel Discount Drug. "This is a big step forward for us as we look to create brand-new channels of communication with new and existing customers throughout the area. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with the BizIQ team."



Founded in 1983, Drexel Discount Drug is a family-owned business with decades of history supporting its community. The shop is focused on providing its customers with responsive, personalized pharmacy services. For more information about the products and services provided by the drug store, visit https://www.drexeldiscountdrug.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.