DRH Innovative Solutions, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Survival Gear

West Richland, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2016 --Radphord and Diana Howard are proud to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.SurvivalWaterFiltersPlus.com. The website offers a wide variety of outdoor survival gear including survival water filters, durable tents, backpacks, sleeping bags and portable air mattresses, and survival knives and tools. Radphord and Diana were inspired by the amount of people who are completely unprepared for a survival situation, whether at home or in the wilderness. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, they wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can have clean drinking water while enjoying the refreshment of nature or be prepared for a natural disaster.



There are many excellent outdoor survival products featured within the merchandise of SurvivalWaterFiltersPlus.com. The website carries items including survival water filters such as Aquamira water bottles with filter for filtering out chlorine, odor, and other contamination as well as water purifier tablets; sleeping bags and accessories including heavy-duty padded cots and Alps Mountaineering air pads; outdoor knives and tools including survival wire saws and survival hatchets; and more. In the future, the Howards plan to further expand the product lines offered on the website as they are constantly adding fresh products to the selection. By periodically updating the merchandise, they hope to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Radphord and Diana regarding each and every transaction made on SurvivalWaterFiltersPlus.com. They want to ensure that customers have positive experiences on their website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a camo backpack that can efficiently carry their crossbow or rifle, or enjoy outdoor comfort in all kinds of weather conditions in a four-person tent.



To complement the main website, the Howards are also launching a blog located at http://www.WaterFiltersBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality outdoor supplies in general such as enjoying fresh and clean water while backpacking with a survival water filter, choosing the right outdoor adventure backpacks, and experiencing the comfort of a portable air bed mattress. The Howards hope to give valuable tips and information on enjoying fulfilling outdoor adventures and staying prepared anywhere with the right outdoor survival gear.



About SurvivalWaterFiltersPlus.com

SurvivalWaterFiltersPlus.com – a division of DRH Innovative Solutions, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneurs Radphord and Diana Howard.



Radphord and Diana Howard

http://www.SurvivalWaterFiltersPlus.com

509-366-9361



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com