Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Growth in retail volume sales of dried processed food in 2014 is expected to be up slightly on 2013. This will be partly due to modest economic improvements in Estonia, though the increase will also be driven the increasing popularity of Asian and Mediterranean cuisine among consumers. This latter trend has recently encouraged manufacturers to expand their offering of rice, dried pasta and noodles products and step up investment in marketing activities, which will further bolster retail volume...



Euromonitor International's Dried Processed Food in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Dehydrated Soup, Dessert Mixes, Dried Pasta, Dried Ready Meals, Instant Noodles, Instant Soup, Plain Noodles, Rice.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



