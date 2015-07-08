Oceanfront Ama Ristorante Serves Up New Sunday Brunch at the Beach

Sea Bright, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2015 --Ama Ristorante, the Jersey Shore's most popular oceanfront restaurant, is pleased to announce its new Sunday Brunch at the Beach with a unique Tuscan twist from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



The buffet style brunch includes a raw bar, Ama's signature Misto de Terre, fresh fruits, made-to-order omelets, Tuscan style potatoes, breakfast meats, waffle or pancakes made-to-order, house-made muffins and scones, Tuscan charcuterie and cheeses with accompaniments, meat carving station, pastas, house-made desserts and more.



The limitless buffet is $35 adults (includes one Bloody Mary or one Mimosa) and $12 for children 12 years old and under, tax and gratuity are not included.



Ama Ristorante, with stunning ocean and sunset river views, is open to the public year round. The Tuscan-inspired award-winning menu capitalizes on premium local produce and seafood. Ama Ristorante has a full service bar with boutique wine list, a beautifully decorated main dining room, a private dining room for large business or social events, an al fresco deck and convenient complimentary valet parking. Ama Ristorante is owned by the Stavola family, which also owns the adjoining Driftwood Cabana Club since 1957. The executive chef is Charles Lesbirel. The general manager is Tyler Osborn and the beverage director is Beau Keegan.



For reservations please call 732-530-9760 or visit amaristorante.com



About Ama Ristorante

Ama Ristorante offers an award-winning menu of both traditional and newly-imagined Tuscan inspired cuisine in a charming, elegant setting resembling a Tuscan seaside estate. There are also unique and traditional ingredient driven cocktails and a boutique wine list filled with rare, premium wines that are also available at retail.



Ama has been recognized by local and national food reviewers and earned a Zagat rating of 25 (Food), 24 (Decor), 24 (Service). Most recently Ama has been named winner of Opentable.com's "Diners' Choice 2015" and Tripadvisor's "Certificate of Excellence 2014." In the past Ama has been named "New and Notable Restaurant of 2013" by New Jersey Monthly magazine.



Regular Hours open for Dinner are Tuesday - Sunday. Closed Monday. Complimentary Valet parking. Private dining room available for up to 60 seated guests.



Summer Specials - Prix fixe offered Tuesday – Saturday 5-6 p.m. & Sunday 4-6 p.m.



AMA at the Driftwood

Driftwood Cabana Club

1485 Ocean Avenue

Sea Bright, NJ 07760

732-530-9760

http://amaristorante.com/

amaristorante@hotmail.com