Drink Branders Custom Drinkware Introduces New Imprinted Travel Mugs

Traverse City, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2018 --While many companies still hesitate on giving out promotional products as they feel that they are too expensive, some think that shrinking advertising dollars are best spent elsewhere during this economic squeeze. But the truth of the matter is that promotional items such as imprinted travel mugs, pens, pencils, tote bags, magnets and much more like these are precisely what can spread your business immediately without breaking your banks.



Given the fact that these items are inexpensive, enduring, visible, and durable, many business owners these days find them convenient to advertise their business. Unlike other types of advertisement and promotional products, they are pretty cost-effective. Besides, people are likely to preserve the imprinted travel mugs with the company logo. Being portable, they can be carried about in public; they can be set on desks and counters, and they can be used over and over again. One mug has the potential to draw the attention of hundreds of people.



At Drink Branders Custom Drinkware, the experts know exactly what it takes to appeal the audience. Before getting started with the design, they discuss with the clients and create a design with company logo and slogan aligned at the right corner. The goal is to leave a lasting impression in mind. This is why they chiefly focus on color combination and graphics to add dimension to the design and reinforce the overall business idea by adding dimension to the design.



The products also last longer than other types of promotional items. Unlike brochures and coupons, they can withstand sun and rain without crumbling down or washed away. If they are dropped or lost, there is also a good chance that someone else will pick them up and use them instead of throwing them away.



For more information on logo travel mugs, feel free to call them or visit their http://www.drinkbranders.com.



About Drink Branders

Drink Branders has partnered with some of the most trusted names in the industry, providing customers with the highest quality and largest variety in the marketplace. They offer brands such as Thermos, Contigo, Camelback, H2Go and Nalgene.