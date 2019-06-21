DrinkBranders Custom Drinkware Announces the Launch of New H2GO Force Water Bottles

Traverse City, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2019 --DrinkBranders Custom Drinkware has been generating headlines of late for their back to back new addition to the list of inventory. The new H2GO Force Water Bottle is one such addition which comes in different colors, textures, style, sizes, and shapes. The high-quality bottles made of superior materials can fit most auto cup holders. Moreover, it keeps water cold up to 12 hours.



The new H2GO Force Water Bottles are double walled stainless steel vacuum thermal bottle with threaded insulated lid. The stainless insulated lid, narrow opening, vacuum insulated body, and copper plated inner wall help retain the internal temperature longer.



The copper plated inner wall can make a difference of 90 F/50 Celsius over 24 hours and prevents heat from entering and exiting the bottle by thermal radiation. The durable brushed steep top and bottle protect the finish of the container from everyday use.



The professionals at Drink Branders Custom Drinkware keep their promotional options fresh by consistently bringing in new H2GO water bottles styles and collections throughout the year. Available in trendy colors with a range of styles, these bottles are sure to take one's next event by storm.



Due to its durability and long-life, these bottles make for a fantastic option for business owners. They are manufactured for custom promotions and range from economical to a quality that sets them apart from the rest.



In addition to offering the versatility of a wide range of selection of great H2GO products, they also provide a user-friendly shopping experience. Finding the perfect bottle is easy as there are many categories. Searching by categories include colors, features, materials, and filters enable the audience to narrow down their search.



The professionals are friendly and knowledgeable, and they are ready to help clients in every way possible.



For more information on school water bottles, visit https://www.drinkbranders.com/.



About DrinkBranders

DrinkBranders has partnered with some of the most trusted names in the industry, providing customers with the highest quality and largest variety in the marketplace. They offer brands such as Thermos, Contigo, Camelbak, H2Go and Nalgene.