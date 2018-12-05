DrinkBranders Custom Drinkware Introduces High-Quality Imprinted Water Bottle

Traverse City, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2018 --The use of custom water bottles as giveaway items has gained immense popularity due to several reasons. Since the advertising has become an expensive affair, business enterprises are taking advantage of such giveaway items to promote the brand and service. While traditional marketing is a costly affair, this new trend in advertising can save one massive amount of money and time.



The reason water bottles are so much in demand is that they are portable and lightweight. This means one can carry them wherever one travels. Besides, their style and appeal are unparalleled regarding attractiveness. The materials used for manufacturing these bottles lend durability and endurance, making them an automatic choice for distributing among the delegates.



Drink Branders Custom Drinkware is one such esteemed company offering a line of water bottles that could be customized according to the needs. The range of bottles available to them come up with characters that define their uniqueness. Giving out such bottles as a personalized gift to employees is a decision that could improve employee productivity as well.



One of the unique options which is pretty much in demand is the foldable water bottle. For those that want to bring their water to work, this bottle can be filled prior and carried in with them. Besides, the imprinted logo and brand name can be viewed by other people around. This way imprinted water bottle turns out to be an excellent alternative to traditional promotion.



At Drink Branders, the designers take special care in ensuring the right design for the bottle. They are not just focused on implementing their ideas they conceive into the design, but also they are receptive to the views of creative minds that want a specific bottle to designed in a particular way.



For more information on Zuma water bottle, visit https://www.drinkbranders.com/24-oz-zuma-by-h2go-trade.html.



About Drink Branders

Drink Branders has partnered with some of the most trusted names in the industry, providing customers with the highest quality and largest variety in the marketplace. They offer brands such as Thermos, Contigo, Camelback, H2Go and Nalgene.