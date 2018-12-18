DrinkBranders Custom Drinkware Introduces New Custom Printed Bottles

Traverse City, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2018 --Adding a personal touch to everything does make things unique and remembered. This is precisely the reason for the ever-increasing popularity of personalized custom printed bottles that can be used creatively for different occasions.



The most significant benefit of using water bottles for a corporate event is that it can be used as an effective promotional item. Printing one's message, be it a thank you note or birthday wish, good luck note, or corporate branding message, it's sure to make an impression on the user as well as on all the others who see it.



Since everyone carries a water bottle, the personalized labels will travel places and get noticed. Thus, water bottle turns out to be a fantastic option to make one's presence felt.



DrinkBranders Custom Drinkware is a premium resource for water bottles that could be customized to serve the promotional purpose. The range of water bottles the supply come in different shapes and sizes, styles and colors. One can choose the one that better fits one's needs. Needless to mention, a personalized water bottle is an absolute hit in the corporate sector.



The logo and image printed on the bottles along with personalized messages can go a long way in turning customers to loyal clients which in turn brings increasing returns for any business.



Since marketing is no longer confined to the traditional boundaries, entrepreneurs and business enterprises are always on the lookout for innovative forms of promotional ideas that can create brand awareness without making a hole in the pocket. The idea is to grow business. What better way to do so than using custom water bottles?



Now labels come in different styles and are very cheap when compared to other expensive and cliched marketing ideas.



For more information on water bottle printing, visit https://www.drinkbranders.com/custom-camelbak.html.



About Drink Branders

Drink Branders has partnered with some of the most trusted names in the industry, providing customers with the highest quality and largest variety in the marketplace. They offer brands such as Thermos, Contigo, Camelback, H2Go and Nalgene.