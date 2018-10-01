DrinkBranders Custom Drinkware Offers Custom Push Bottle Water Bottle

Traverse City, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2018 --Water is something everyone needs. Wherever one travels, one is likely to carry a water bottle. A custom push water bottle is the way to take water wherever one goes. Be it a water container or an actual water bottle, employees and clients alike are sure to appreciate the gesture when a company supplies the same. Giving out water bottles as a personalized corporate gift to employees is a decision that could improve employee productivity.



The foldable water bottle is one of the latest personalized corporate gifts, and everyone loves it. For those who want to bring their water to work, this bottle can be an ideal option to be filled prior and carried in. Those who want to take it home to clean it can fold it right up and bring it back just as easy the next day. A neat feature about this water bottle is that even though it folds up like a paper, it will also stand up on their desk for easy usage.



For those who are bike enthusiasts, a more traditional push-pull cap style water bottle may be a more appropriate gift. These bottles are much less expensive than some of the other options, but will still serve the same purpose. The bottle will also fit conveniently into the water bottle holder on their bicycle.



DrinkBranders Custom Drinkware takes pride in bringing in a wide range of water bottles of different shape and style. These bottles are functional, stylish and most of all, dependable.



At DrinkBranders, they offer a range of easily customizable and affordable water bottle options to meet every promotional need. By choosing a promotional water bottle from the vast selection, one can get one 's favorite bottle that won't be tossed aside like other items.



For more information about logo water bottle, visit https://www.drinkbranders.com/.



About Drink Branders

DrinkBranders has partnered with some of the most trusted names in the industry, providing customers with the highest quality and largest variety in the marketplace. They offer brands such as Thermos, Contigo, Camelback, H2Go and Nalgene.