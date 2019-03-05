DrinkBranders Custom Drinkware Supplies Standard School Logo Water Bottles

Traverse City, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2019 --Children are often seen neglecting to drink an adequate amount of water. In the USA today, 63 million Americans are exposed to unsafe drinking water, while an estimated 801,000 children below 5 years of age perish each year from diarrhea, mostly in developing countries.



While water supplies in the United States are safer than they used to be, but plenty of old and new dangers still lurk beneath the surface. This is where school logo water bottles come into the scene. These standard water bottles, manufactured from quality materials, don't contaminate the water.



Hence, many Americans look for these water bottles to ensure safety and protection when it comes to having safe drinking water. DrinkBranders Customer Drinkware is a reliable resource for such water bottles that come in different shapes and sizes.



The best part of these water bottles is that they are made up of quality materials that prevent contamination of any kind. Investing in such water bottles is a way to encourage children to drink more water than they usually do. The shape and size of the water are ideal for children to take their supply of drinking water into the classroom.



The school logo water bottles are top quality, designed by an expert team of DrinkBranders. Each bottle conforms to all the relevant rules and regulations. By having the school logo printed on the bottle, children will be encouraged to drink water.



The objective of DrinkBranders is to assist members in delivering the best drinking water solutions to their customers and help them achieve the highest standards possible. Their role is to set standards around the quality of training, installation, hygiene, equipment, service provision, water quality, and general maintenance.



At DrinkBranders, the designers take pride in what they do. They know what it requires to create an excellent design for valued clients.



For more information about custom drink bottles, visit https://www.drinkbranders.com/custom-water-bottles.html.



About Drink Branders

Drink Branders has partnered with some of the most trusted names in the industry, providing customers with the highest quality and largest variety in the marketplace. They offer brands such as Thermos, Contigo, Camelback, H2Go and Nalgene.