DrinkBranders Offers Customized Contigo Water Bottles with Autoseal West Loop Lids

Traverse City, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2017 --The idea of promoting one's business through the use of custom drinkware is not a well-known industry but luckily has begun to trend. Business owners are getting in touch with companies who can provide this service. DrinkBranders is one such company that has changed the way drinkware used to be. It is true that the purpose of the drinkware has remained the same over the years, but the innovative ways to make it stand out from the crowd was a challenge. Their commitment towards their profession has enabled them to help business owners make the best of custom drinkware as a promotional medium. DrinkBranders work closely with the best names like H2Go, Thermos, CamelBak and Contigo water bottles.



Of the different brands, it is the Contigo water bottles that deserve a special mention. The Autoseal West Loop lid technology makes it one of the preferred water bottles for everyone. The most important feature that one needs to note about this bottle is the drinking spout followed by temperature retention.



It is easy and a pleasure to drink out of the Chill's one hand-operable lid. The lid is both leak and spill proof and comes with a handle that holds the flush when one does not need it. There is also a foldaway dust cap which helps to keep the spout clean and also add leak protection.



The 24 oz. stainless steel body is thin enough to get one's hand comfortably around. It also helps to fit in even the tightest of backpack bottle holders, while keeping water cold for up to 28 hours.



Contigo offers superior quality products and has quickly become a household name through its vacuum insulated travel mugs collection and the unique options found in its water bottle collection.



DrinkBranders also has an excellent collection of school water bottle, promotional travel mugs and more.



Call 877-806-5110 or visit https://www.drinkbranders.com/ for more details.



About DrinkBranders

DrinkBranders is a recognized company that deals in custom promotional drinkware. They deal with the best brands that include H2Go, Camelbak, Tervis, Nalgene, Contigo water bottles.