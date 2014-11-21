Drive Traffic to Stores or Websites with Real Likes from realautomaticlikes.com

Jerusalem, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2014 --Instagram has turned out to be one of the most powerful visual marketing tools available. The tool may be used by any business, ranging from the sole traders to the multinational corporations. When used wisely, real automatic likes can lead to great business success. One of the important impressions that an instagram profile should depict is huge endorsement from real instagram users. This may be achieved by buying the preferred subscription from realautomaticlikes.com . Having a popular endorsement on an instagram profile will earn the user trusts from potential customers and with time boost sales.



Currently, instagram has about 150 million active users. This is a great opportunity for big businesses as well as individuals to advertise their products and services. Without many people liking the posts, few instagram users will be ready to have a look at the posts. However, if posts receive many real likes, from real users, after they have been posted, many other users will be interested in knowing what the user are talking about. This will lure instagram users to read such posts and end up in the user’s website or store.



With realautomaticlikes.com, users only need to subscribe to their preferred package. The user does not even need to provide the company with his or her password. The systems at realautomaticlikes.com will automatically detect the posts and send hundreds or even thousands of likes. Having numerous automatic likes to posts will impress friends and earn the reader readership on social media.



About Realautomaticlikes

The site offers new subscription service that provides real autolikes to instagram posts. The good news is that the user does not have to purchase automatic likes every time they post. Instead, their account is entered into their systems and is checked for new posts every 15 minutes. To get these packages, the user needs to enter his or her instagram user name and purchase a monthly package. The user is also required to indicate the number of likes he or she would like the posts to receive. For some time now, the company has been helping businesses and individuals to drive traffic to their websites and stores. After posting, the post will receive the number of like the user indicated at registration from real users. This will make other users interested in what the post is talking about. They will then look at the post and get the message.



To get these benefits, register at realautomaticlikes.com