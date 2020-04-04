HOPE Church of Sparta, MO is offering a drive-thru option and Facebook live communion

Sparta, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2020 --Efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus has prompted the HOPE Church of Sparta to find creative ways to keep in touch and help their members and community. Like many houses of worship, HOPE of Sparta made the decision to cancel public services following public health officials' guidance.



"Many people are missing their churches because of the current quarantine situation. So we have been live-streaming our Sunday & Wednesday services. Since starting the live-streaming of our services, we have seen a huge response from our members and community. We have also planned to live-stream our communion," Michael Hamilton, Pastor of HOPE Church of Sparta said.



HOPE Church of Sparta, is offering a drive-thru communion package for all Christians (as supplies last). On April 11 between 10 am - 12 pm, the church is distributing prepackaged Fellowship Cups of 100% Concord Grape Juice Blend and Unleavened Wafer that can be used during their live streaming communion service at https://www.facebook.com/HopeChurchofSparta/ on April 12.



Hamilton, who is using social media to spread the Word, said the drive-thru communion is a unique way the church is extending the distribution of the Church's communion services. It is similar to how the church distributes communion to those not healthy enough to regularly attend worship services. Any Christian is welcome to reserve their communion package, pick it up, and join the live-stream communion at the conclusion of the 10:30 am live-stream worship service Easter Sunday morning.



Christians will be able to reserve their Fellowship Cups for pick-up by email: mailto:hopeofsparta@gmail.com or on the church Facebook page: (HOPE of Sparta) at https://www.facebook.com/HopeChurchofSparta/. Please indicate last name and number of Communion cups needed for your family.