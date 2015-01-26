DRIVE.NET Takes Auto Shows Digital, Social and Global

Mountain View, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2015 --It can't be disputed, there's a special twinkle in a car aficionado's eye when they talk about their 'baby'. With endless automotive pride, car lovers, if given the chance, are all too happy to share knowledge about trips, tips and tricks they've learned. Tapping into that wellspring, a car social network named DRIVE.NET ups the auto ante and takes it to cyber-stardom with 1.5 million car profiles. An online auto show platform for the masses, the car social network proves no distance separates those who love all things automotive.



The social network for cars is a regular love letter for auto enthusiasts. It focuses on each member's beloved vehicles and their timeless experiences with them. Helping to ignite conversation, other users can chime in and discuss similar cars or experiences and easily connect over a make or a model. Providing up to the minute inspiration for car styling, the site is also an incubator for specific interest info. Proven by the number of DRIVE.NET followers, the mutual love of cars brings strangers together regardless of location. It also makes sharing knowledge fun and easy.



DRIVE.NET members just sign in and share information via logbooks containing photos, videos and journal entries. They can pass along information about a restoration project, a new purchase or an epic road trip. They can also stay in the mix via the car site's app which gives instant connection while on-the-go. Instant messaging and notifications, news feed updates, comments and replies, on-location posting and a built in photo editor makes the car app hum like a well-oiled machine.



Anton Bolotov, CEO of DRIVE.NET said of the milestone following, "Car clubs are a tight knit group. So we've taken the local car club global with niche social networking appeal; we're proud it's catching on so well. It's a valuable research resource and a worldwide community right at your fingertips."



About DRIVE.NET

Founded in 2008, DRIVE.NET is an online auto show platform for car enthusiasts. It provides a social experience for car owners to share about their cars and to connect with other car owners. Started as a Russian-language site, DRIVE.NET recently expanded into English-language offerings via a website platform and iOS and Android apps.



