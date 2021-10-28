Dayton, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2021 --There is a reason why many homeowners eventually choose to invest in driveway pavers – they are tired of cracks, floods, are looking for excellent curb appeal, and more. So if you're ready to seriously look into driveway pavers in Howard County, Sykesville, West Friendship, Ellicott City, Glenwood, MD, and Glenelg, give us a call, and we'll be happy to help you through the process. Here are some of the benefits of driveway pavers.



- Durability - Driveways take a lot - the weather, the weight of cars, oil drips, chemicals, and more. Driveways are under a lot of pressure, and the larger the space, the more difficult and expensive to fix. If you have an issue with driveway pavers, you can remove a single paver and replace it.



- Permeability - It seems challenging to design a driveway where water will run off and not flood the surrounding landscape. Or, driveways can pool water and make terrible mud spots. But, here is where driveway pavers really shine with their outstanding permeability.



- Curb appeal - There are plenty of driveways that are quick or simple to install but hardly have the curb appeal of driveway pavers. We're saying that there is a difference between a job that appears like it was quick and fast to install and driveway pavers.



- Long lasting - The right driveway pavers can last 50 years or more. In addition, driveway pavers can outlast years of heavy vehicles, inclement weather, floods, and more.



- Better traction - Many customers tell us an added benefit of driveway pavers is the added traction they provide. Have you ever slipped on a smooth driveway? What if you could always have the certainty of a less slip-resistant driveway for yourself, your family, and guests?



It doesn't matter if you're looking for commercial or residential driveway pavers. You owe it to yourself to learn more. Many of the homeowners and businesses we work with are looking for a long-term investment representing years of value in terms of longevity and curb appeal. Call us to set up your appointment if you're interested in learning more about driveway pavers in Howard County, Sykesville, West Friendship, Ellicott City, Glenwood, MD, and Glenelg. Call 410-489-0655 for more details.



About Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc.

Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc. is one of the experienced companies that offer both hardscaping and landscaping services. They offer landscape design and installation, landscape lighting, flower planting and maintenance, outdoor kitchens, and more. For more information, please visit absolutescapes.com.