Driving Innovation: DB Networks Names Adrian Tudor SVP of Development

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2018 --DB Networks®, a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based database security, announced today that Adrian Tudor, a VMware Engineering veteran, has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Development. In his new role, Mr. Tudor will drive DB Networks' next generation of database cyber security platform and oversee all facets of product design and development.



Mr. Tudor brings extensive experience building game changing products and growing innovative companies into global brands. As VP of Engineering at VMware, Mr. Tudor created and led the VROPS Cloud Operations team. He also built a rapidly growing suite of products that resulted in nearly $1 billion in revenue and established VMware as a premier cloud management vendor.



Prior to VMware Mr. Tudor served as VP of Engineering for Integrien. Integrien built the behavior learning "Alive" analytics platform. Integrien was acquired by VMware in 2010.



Previously, Mr. Tudor held leadership roles at technology companies such as Quest Software, Phoenix Technologies and Smart Utility Systems. He also serves as technology advisor to executive boards of various startup companies. With over 25 years of industry experience he has a strong track record of developing innovative and market leading products in both emerging and mature markets.



"We are very excited to welcome Adrian to the senior team at DB Networks," said Brett Helm, Chairman and CEO of DB Networks. "Adrian is a seasoned IT product development professional. I'm confident in his ability to drive our vision of using artificial intelligence to identify and stop data loss."



About DB Networks

DB Networks innovates database cyber security products to stop data loss. Its customers include the world's largest financial institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and governments. DB Networks technology non-intrusively assesses database infrastructures through deep protocol extraction, artificial intelligence, and behavioral analysis. Customers gain insights by discovering all active databases, identifying tables being accessed, and mapping the specific applications accessing the databases. In addition, artificial intelligence technology immediately pin-points database activities that deviate from normal behavior thus accurately identifying insider threats and database attacks. DB Networks is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, Calif.



For more information, call 800-598-0450 or visit the company's website at www.dbnetworks.com.



DB Networks is a registered trademark of DB Networks in the United States and other countries. All other company and product names are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.