Driving Successful Lives Teams with Lakeridge Village to Address Detroit Affordable Housing Crisis

Highland, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2019 --Driving Successful Lives, a Michigan-based national non-profit, recently partnered with Lakeridge Village, Little Cesar's Pizza franchisee Brent Armstrong of Detroit, and Aunt Millie's Bakery to host a charity event with a primary focus on housing in the city of Detroit.



"Driving Successful Lives regularly donates hundreds of food items, clothing, furniture and housewares to needy families" reported a spokesperson for the non-profit. "Teaming with Lakeridge provides us with a conduit for making the most of our efforts with their direct relationships with those who are actually in need." The organization presented Pastor Eddie Williams of LakeRidge Village, Inc. (a non-profit agency that provides housing and other human services) with a $1000 check during the event. "This is one of many presentations that we will be making to help ease the pains of those with financial shortcomings."



Driving Successful Lives has also assisted Lakeridge Village residents by providing them with vehicles and transportation from their nationwide car donation program.



"The goal of our organization is to help those in need and constantly give back" says their Executive Director. "There is no better gift in this life than to give and support the needs of other human beings who are less fortunate."



Pastor Eddie and Laverne Williams who run Lakeridge Village welcomed the kind donations and support from a fellow non-profit charity and committed to continue the mission of helping people integrate back into society and become productive members of the community. With the help and support of Driving Successful Lives, they were able to expand their services for providing addiction treatment, housing, vocational training and ministry to people in their program.



About Driving Successful Lives

Driving Successful Lives' mission is to facilitate car donations so that veterans, homeless families, children, those with addictions & other non-profits can benefit from fellow citizens giving-forward.



Company: Driving Successful Lives

Highland, Michigan 48356

Contact: Charity Representative, Ralph Marcus

Phone: 1-888-981-9746

https://www.drivingsuccessfullives.com

Email: Info@drivingsuccessfullives.com



Additional Information:

Youtube from the event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3yOZXtV20Y&t=18s