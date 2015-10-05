Driving While Intoxicated Remains Concern for Road Safety

Hutchinson, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2015 --Alcohol-impaired motorists put passengers and other drivers at a significant risk for severe injury and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 30 people are killed each day in the United States as a direct result of an alcohol-impaired driver. Costs associated with DUI and DWI vehicle accidents also exceed $59 billion in expenses each year (CDC).



"DUI has one of the highest arrest rates among all major crimes," says Scott Mann, auto accident attorney at Mann, Wyatt & Rice Midwest Injury Firm. "However, this has not deterred motorists from putting their lives and those of others at risk. Many motorists who have been drinking mistakenly believe they are 'okay' to drive and take the situation lightly. Others view giving their keys to a designated driver as a sign of weakness."



In 2010, it was estimated that 4 million adults admitted to driving while impaired by alcohol. That year there were 112 million motor vehicle accidents in the United States caused by DUI and DWI (United States Department of Transportation). Furthermore, 31 percent of all vehicular fatalities in 2013 were due to alcohol-impaired collisions (CDC). This resulted in 10,076 deaths, 17 percent of which were children between the ages of 0 and 14. Fifty percent of these were child passengers of the alcohol-impaired driver (CDC).



"Zero-tolerance laws are doing their part to help reduce these tragic fatalities," says Mann. "It is a criminal DUI offense for motorists under the age of 21 to operate a vehicle with the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.00 to 0.02 percent. For motorists over the age of 21, the BAC for DUI is 0.08 percent in all 50 States and the District of Columbia. However, there are still precautions that motorists need to take in order to increase road safety."



It's crucial for motorists to practice responsible habits, and always prevent the combination of alcohol and driving. If you are planning on drinking, then avoid getting behind the wheel by using a designated driver or a professional car service. Motorists can eliminate driving altogether by choosing a bar or restaurant within walking distance of their residence.