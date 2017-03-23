DRJ Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Lifestyle Essentials

American Canyon, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2017 --John Giacoma is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.TheBestMallToShop.com. The website offers a wide variety of lifestyle essentials including fitness supplies, fashion apparel, outdoor equipment, cutting-edge electronics, baby products, and stylish home furnishings. Giacoma was inspired by today's fast-paced world and the breath of fresh air that online shopping provides to snag every day essentials in the midst of a busy life. Through his online store, Giacoma wanted to help others quickly find products for everyday stylish and comfortable living.



There are many excellent lifestyle products featured within the merchandise of TheBestMallToShop.com. The website carries items including automotive supplies such as auto seat back organizers and novelty license plates; beauty products including luxurious makeup brush sets and travel cosmetic bags; toys including baby bath toys as well as RC quadcopters; and more. In the future, Giacoma plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Giacoma regarding each and every transaction made on TheBestMallToShop.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an easy-to-navigate and attractive layout, so customers can quickly find a pet bed for giving their cuddly one refreshing rest or a cookware set that is ready for fast and delicious meals.



To complement the main website, Giacoma is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheBestMallBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to lifestyle essentials in general such as adding some impact to your space with home décor wall art, enjoying quality family bonding time with classic board games, and using discount designer fragrances to leave an intriguing scent behind. Giacoma hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying every day stylish and comfortable living with quality lifestyle products.



About TheBestMallToShop.com

TheBestMallToShop.com – a division of DRJ Enterprises, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur John Giacoma.



John Giacoma

http://www.TheBestMallToShop.com

925-681-3342