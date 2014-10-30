DRM Internet Marketing, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Christian Products

Edmonton, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --Dale Martin is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.ChristianOffering.com. The website carries a wide range of Christian products including inspiration calligraphy, scriptural calligraphy, and many Christian gift items. Martin decided to start his website because he is a Christian and wanted to spread the word of God in some way. He decided a good way to do this was to offer items that people could have in their homes or could give to their family and friends to spread a feeling of hope and peace to everyone.



There are many fantastic Christian gifts and decorations featured within the merchandise of ChristianOffering.com. The website offers products such as Christian gift baskets, inspirational wall hangings, Irish Celtic crosses, framed baptism certificates, confirmation gifts, religious wall quotes, Christian t-shirts, and much more. In the future, Martin is planning to add Christian books, music, and jewelry to the products already offered on his site. By adding new products regularly, he hopes to encourage customers to return to his site to look for gifts and other products that they can use in their lives.



Customer service and providing an easy to use website is of the utmost importance to Martin regarding ChristianOffering.com. He plans to work with his customers, ensuring that customers are satisfied with their purchases and are able to quickly get help with any problems or difficulties. Martin built his website in such a way that customers could easily locate the products that they were looking for. He has divided his products into categories so that customers can quickly find products that are relevant to what they’re searching for.



In addition to the main website, Martin is launching a blog located at http://www.TheDRMChristianBlog.com. The blog will provide spiritual and uplifting information. Martin will be using the blog to share inspirational verses from the bible to further share the word of God. The goal of the blog is to provide those who read it with a more positive and hopeful look at life.



About ChristianOffering.com

ChristianOffering.com, a division of DRM Internet Marketing, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Dale Martin.



Dale Martin

http://www.ChristianOffering.com

780-218-4825



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com