Dr.MUSIC 3 Is a Breakthrough Portable TENS Massager That Syncs to a Smartphone to Soothe via Music

Massage should be an integral part of everyone's well-being in these fast paced hyper-connected times. Sore muscles and muscle-aches can make the difference between a productive, pain-free day and a one of maximum discomfort and frustration. Dr.MUSIC 3 is a portable TENS massager that will help users treat sore muscles and muscle aches to their root while providing the relief needed when its needed. The best part? It can be synced to user's favorite tunes so that it never gets boring!



"Our massager comes packed with an amazing and innovative design along with unmatched practicality. Dr.MUSIC 3 can be controlled directly from the main body and it also connects via Bluetooth that allows you to control it through the highly intuitive App for iOS and Android that it comes bundled with," says a spokesperson for the company. "By combining Low-frequency stimulation , our innovative massager stimulates the nerves and muscles according to the beat of your music!"



Dr.MUSIC 3 can be directly controlled using the included mobile app. Users can control the pulse strength as the app works like a massage therapist synced with the music of choice to stimulate nerves and muscles to the best of the music. Through the App, or directly from the main body, users can adjust the intensity and choose between Music Sync Mode, Tapping Mode or Massaging Mode. Simply put, this massager offers the best treatment in a whole new, modern approach. Dr.MUSIC 3 is a gadget users will be reaching for time and time again.



Dr.MUSIC 3 relieves muscular pain by providing pulses through electrodes to the area with pain or muscular lesions. The TENS treatment relieves muscular pain through electrical pulses to skin. EMS contracts muscles using electrical pulses. Pulses are transmitted through hydro-gel electrodes ensuring the most effective muscle and nerve relief.



"We believe Dr.MUSIC 3 is the future of home/ personal/ portable massage. By getting rid of the boring parts of traditional electrode massage that requires you to be static, and bringing it into the new age with smart features like Bluetooth control and smart capabilities like music sync, we believe that it's bound to succeed as a product just because how fun and practical it is," adds the company spokesperson. "You can use it throughout your day, no matter who you are (who doesn't need a massage every now and then?) and it's not just for show; it actually treats muscle related pains at their very root."



Dr.MUSIC 3 is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/dr-music-3-relax-your-muscles-and-live-pain-free/x/15865055#



Smart Medical Device Co.,Ltd. is a corporation that provides a new concept of smart medical appliances produced by the amalgamation of modern medical science and IT technology. Through the development of smart phones and wireless internet, health care services, such as teleconsulting, have revitalize and a variety of innovative medical appliances combined to smart phones constantly being produced.



For more information on Smart Medical Device Co. Ltd. please visit http://www.smd21.com