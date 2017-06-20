Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2017 --Hydraulic Studio has completed an aerial drone shoot for a Wichita Cathedral in order to inspect the inside and outside of the Cathedral's dome.



The alternative to using an aerial drone would have been a crane, which would have cost thousands of dollars to rent. Hydraulic Studio was chosen due to its safety record, experience with commercial projects, and FAA certification.



About Hydraulic Studio

Hydraulic Studio is a Midwestern leader in video and photography for commercial, manufacturing and industrial companies. Based in Wichita, Kan., Hydraulic has the specialized equipment, safety training and experience required for sometimes hazardous shooting.



The team also has global consumer product experience appropriate for consumer brand and product application storytelling. Companies from all over the world who need imagery for Midwestern operations turn to Hydraulic Studio, which works quickly and within budgets. The team loves to get dirty in the field or factory and create a compelling story that works for commercial, manufacturing and industrial businesses.



