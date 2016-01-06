Drones Are Transforming Real Estate Marketing

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2016 --Although the FAA is still hammering out the rules and regulations regarding the use of commercial drones in the United States, there are hundreds and hundreds of companies with permission to use them in the meantime, with more bolstering their numbers on a regular basis. As a result, it should come as no surprise to learn that commercial drones have become a popular way for real estate agents to capture a bird's eye view of real estate properties for the purpose of marketing them to interested individuals. Something that is becoming more and more common as real estate consumers begin to warm to the practice as well.



The process is a simple one. In short, the real estate agent chooses a commercial drone operator with the right expertise and experience, who will send up a commercial drone with a camera and a video recorder. This way, the real estate agent can get both photos and video footage of real estate properties from the air, which come with uses that their land-bound counterparts cannot claim. Previously, real estate agents could get similar results by hiring professional photographers and videographers sitting in airplanes, but since commercial drones cost so much less to operate than airplanes, this means that they can now get said marketing materials at much better prices without a corresponding fall in quality.



Commission Express states that for real estate consumers, the benefits are obvious. Seeing real estate properties from the air means seeing them in their entirety, thus resulting in a more complete assessment when combined with a tour of their interiors. Better still, seeing real estate properties from the air means seeing them situated in their surroundings, which can provide valuable insight in their value as well. As a result, aerial photos as well as aerial footage shot using commercial drones have become more and more popular with savvy real estate consumers, particularly those that are interested in the real estate properties but can't head in to see them in person on short notice.



Of course, the use of commercial drones for real estate marketing comes with the usual challenges. For example, since commercial drones are so new, it can be hard for real estate agents to find commercial drone operators who specialize in real estate-related services. Never mind finding skilled and reliable commercial drone operators who specialize in real estate-related services. Still, for real estate agents representing the right real estate properties, commercial drones represent one more valuable tool in their marketing repertoire, which should be seized upon as soon as possible before their competition can edge ahead by doing the same. This is particularly true because while the use of commercial drones is relatively new, the use of the marketing materials produced through it is not, meaning that less adaptation is needed than with other marketing innovations and inventions.



