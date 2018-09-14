DroneUp and DroneInsurance.com Collaborate to Provide Liability Insurance Solutions for sUAS Pilots Flying Humanitarian Missions in VA, NC, and SC

Chesapeake, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2018 --DroneUp, a market-leading drone services company, is helping small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) pilots and government agencies in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia prepare for potential humanitarian sUAS missions after Hurricane Florence. DroneUp is pleased to announce it is collaborating with REIN's DroneInsurance.com to provide on-demand flight liability coverage for missions flown by DroneUp Part 107 pilots in response to state or municipality requests. The coverage will be carried by DroneUp at no additional charge to its participating pilots.



The use of drones has proven invaluable after storms for search and rescue, damage assessment, and gaining immediate situational awareness of conditions. "We are very appreciative of the DroneInsurance.com team working with DroneUp to protect these critical missions. Securing essential flight insurance provides even further risk mitigation for sUAS operations in what may be challenging conditions," said Anthony Vittone, Chief Operations Officer for DroneUp.



"We call the Carolinas home, and we've seen firsthand that commercial drones play a critical role in disaster management efforts," said REIN's Vice President of Insurance Product, William Newton. "With the hurricane season upon us, we have been working closely with DroneUp and our underwriter to provide an additional layer of safety and support to drone operators involved in recovery efforts as needed."



DroneUp and DroneInsurance.com urge all residents of the mid-Atlantic region to stay safe and follow the direction of local officials as Hurricane Florence makes its way to the East Coast. Hobbyist and recreational sUAS pilots are encouraged to discontinue flying in any area under a state of emergency and remain grounded until recovery operations are complete.



About DroneUp

DroneUp matches your mission with small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) pilots and provides enterprising Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM). Our DroneUp Mission Match pilot management platform - locates, qualifies, and deploys single pilot or multi-pilot crews to your requirements. We deliver on-demand services to commercial, government, and public safety organizations and address critical airspace safety oversight to local, state and federal agencies through our UTM platform. DroneUp is committed to providing you a comprehensive network of pilots while maintaining a steadfast commitment to safety.



About DroneInsurance.com

Cutting-edge technology demands cutting-edge coverage. Powered by REIN's insurtech platform, DroneInsurance.com replaces paperwork and complexity with data-driven automation and user control to offer on-demand insurance coverage solutions designed to address the unique risks, pain points and coverage needs of commercial drone operators. DroneInsurance.com is available throughout the United States except in NY, KY, IL, WV and MN. Insurance services are provided through the excess and surplus lines market by Acend Insurance Solutions, LLC, REIN's wholly-owned subsidiary and a licensed surplus lines producer in all 50 U.S. states. For more information, visit REIN.ai and DroneInsurance.com.