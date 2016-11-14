Drop the Hassle and Buy Ammo Online from Trusted Ammunition Manufacturer

Inglewood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2016 --LAX Ammunition specializes in manufacturing and selling both factory-new and reloaded ammo. They are always fully-stocked with a large variety of calibers and types, making it convenient and easy for shooters to buy ammo online. In addition to selling big name brands like Winchester, Smith & Wesson, Federal and Remington, they also sell their own brand of LAX ammo. Their factory new rounds are stamped with the LAX logo, making them a major player in the industry.



For those that buy ammo online, LAX Ammunition offers amazing pricing. Their online prices are actually cheaper than what they sell for in their Southern California Pro Shop. This is due to the fact that the overhead on ammunition sold online is smaller. They even offer free shipping for first-time buyers. LAX Ammunition can ship their products anywhere in the continental U.S., as long as it abides by local state and federal laws pertaining to ammunition sales.



The team at LAX Ammunition wants to provide a quality experience for all of their customers. This is why they have a customer service department where inquiries can be submitted at any time or day. Their top-notch customer service department ensures that they make it easy for anyone to buy ammo online, from the comfort of their own homes. They sell calibers for handguns, rifles, shotguns, revolvers and more. LAX Ammunition is the one-stop shop for all things ammunition and gun accessories.



LAX Ammunition is a Southern California-based ammo manufacturer and retailer. They are always fully-stocked with a wide variety of factory-new and reloaded ammunition, making it convenient for customers to buy ammo online.



For more information or to browse their selection of ammunition, visit their website. Southern California residents can also visit their Pro Shop, located at 234 S. Hindry Ave. Inglewood CA 90301. Phone: 855-407-2666.