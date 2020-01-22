Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2020 --DropIn, a Los Angeles-based tech company pioneering video insurance claims processing, is pleased to announce its web-based video streaming application. The new interface enables instant video streaming, without the need for claimants to download the DropIn app.



DropIn's new web streaming capabilities make filing a video insurance claim even simpler. Users previously had to download and use the DropIn app to record evidence for their insurance claim. Web streaming eliminates yet another step from the claims filing process—users simply need to click the link provided by a claims adjustor to begin streaming live. Access to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store is no longer required, and claimants only need internet access to stream.



The new web interface works on all devices for added convenience. Claimants can stream live using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet. This feature allows streaming from almost anywhere, ensuring timely First Notice of Loss (FNOL).



"Our new web streaming capabilities take the already-simple process of filing and video claim and make it even easier," said Joseph Shemesh, CEO of DropIn. "The goal is not only to improve customer satisfaction, but to reduce the claim cycle time. This aligns with our chief goal of limiting fraudulent claims and increasing client retention."



DropIn's video claims filing process is changing the way insurers communicate with customers. Adjustors send a video streaming invite link to the claimant or inspector. Once opened, the claimant or inspector can begin streaming immediately. The web-based application also enables easier collection and retention of real-time video evidence. Users don't have to create an account to access streams, which means they can share video evidence with anyone.



"WebRTC doesn't replace our mobile app—it simply serves to increase ease of usership for our clients," said Shemesh. "Our recurring users will find the app interface familiar and convenient, while WebRTC provides a fast, easy way for a one-time claimant to start processing their claim."



This next-generation, web-based video streaming solution eliminates on-site errors and improves estimate accuracy, expediting the claims process for both insurers and the insured. It's the next innovation from DropIn's already-prolific platform. The company has completed more than 400,000 live streams to date.



Launched in 2015 by founder Louis Ziskin, DropIn is an on-demand live video inspection service for insurance adjusters that improves the claims-handling process, increases work efficiency, and speeds up the underwriting process. Adjusters hire Dropin's on-demand ClaimsDirect Drone, and Droperator workforce, to preview or assess claims via a live video stream, without ever leaving their desks.