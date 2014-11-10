Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2014 --Nearly 50% of all new businesses fail within the first 5 years, most often due to the lack of sufficient startup capital. This is what leads many aspiring entrepreneurs to online-only businesses that have less overhead than a brick-and-mortar businesses. However, even online-only businesses require substantial startup capital to get things up and running.



Those interested in operating an online storefront via an independent website or major e-commerce platform such as Amazon and eBay may be exploring dropship business models. One of the many advantages to a dropship business model is that it allows business owners to sell unlimited quantities of product, without having to keep inventory on hand.



One of the downsides to the dropship business model is that much time and money needs to be invested in sourcing dropship suppliers, signing up with dropship suppliers, and building an e-commerce website—which are all tasks Wholesale2b eliminates.



Wholesale2b is a dropship business model designed to allow aspiring entrepreneurs to launch their business with minimal startup capital. The company has partnerships with hundreds of dropship suppliers within North America, which offer over 1.5 million products to choose from. This allows Wholesale2b members the ability to launch their new dropship business the same day they sign up for a dropship plan.



“We have designed our membership plans to be cost-effective, and to save you both time and money. Our all-inclusive portal allows you to keep your new business organized, and to grant you access to a multitude of reputable dropship wholesalers.”



The dropship plans offered by Wholesale2b allow business owners to choose from four different business models to best meet their needs. This includes plans that push the products they want to sell directly to their current e-commerce website, to a website build by Wholesale2b, or directly to an Amazon or eBay store.



“Aside from how easy we make setting up your new dropship business, or reorganizing your current dropship business—we never raise the prices of the wholesale products we make available to you.”



There are also tools available to push products to marketplace websites such as Google, Bing, Bonanza, and Shopzilla. For dropship business owners who already operate their own e-commerce website, the Wholesale2b portal supports the most popular e-commerce shopping carts such as Bigcommerce, OpenCart, PrestaShop, Magento, ProStores and many more.



Wholesale2b offers everything you need to get started with a Dropship business all from one single portal, including the products, the order fulfillment and the tools to help you make the sales and grow your business. Entrepreneurs do not even need to obtain a business license to get started with Wholesale2b.



To learn more about the Wholesale2B dropship business model please visit http://www.wholesale2b.com.