Drs. Scott Thompson and Douglas Henstrom Named in 2020 Utah's Best Plastic Surgeons for Patient Experience by MedicalMarks®

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2019 --Drs. Thompson and Henstrom's mission statement is to be a positive force in the lives of their patients. "To accomplish this, we are committed to treating all patients with genuine kindness and respect, making appropriate recommendations that will help them accomplish their individual goals, and providing safe and effective treatments to ensure the best outcome possible."



Best Doctors for Patient Experience Excellence stand out for their consistency in delivering an excellent experience to their patients. The honorees performed ranked higher than their peers in the specific praise they received from patients.



"Utah's Best Doctors and their staff make significant consistent efforts to show their patients not only that they understand what treatments they need, but also feel that they care about them as people. These are physicians whom I would trust my family, friends, and myself with medical care," said John Salcedo, CEO of MedicalMarks. "When patients feel like they are heard rather than hurried, they have confidence that their physician truly wants what is best for them."



Utah's Best Doctors are also MedicalMarks Certified in Patient Experience Excellence™ physicians.



