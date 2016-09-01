Drug Treatment Centers Georgia Launches Statewide Directory Website

Savannah, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2016 --Drug Treatment Centers Georgia is a statewide directory for drug and alcohol treatment services. The website provides residents of Georgia with reliable rehabilitation tools ranging from outpatient therapy to relapse prevention counseling. Individuals throughout the state and in nearby areas can access community resources for their drug addiction recovery needs easily, customizing search results to their specific location, personal addiction history, budget, and level of care needed. The website is now accessible to anyone seeking options for drug and alcohol rehabilitation and all those looking for expand their knowledge of the disease of addiction.



Our goal is to prepare you for your own unique journey toward recovery, and to provide you with the tools, insight and support you'll need to achieve a lasting sobriety and avoid relapse. The motivation behind creating the website is to help bridge the treatment gap and emphasize the different levels of care available to meet the unique needs of addicts everywhere. Through providing access to the top addiction and rehabilitation centers in Georgia, we are also providing hope.



"At Drug Treatment Centers Georgia we are 100% committed to your recovery. We are supplying you with all the necessary tools and resources you need to find a drug recovery treatment center in Georgia" says Head of Media Relations, Stefany Garcia. On this new website, top addiction treatment centers in Georgia will be able to list their facility for the loved ones of addicts and addicts to access. Once a facility is reviewed and verified by our addiction specialists it will appear as an accredited addiction center in Georgia, on drugtreatmentcentersgeorgia.com.



Drug addiction is a complex illness, and different types of drug abuse require different treatments. Studies have shown that drug rehabilitation is the single most effective method of addressing the complexities of addiction. Drug treatment programs must be tailored to fit the needs of the patient and incorporate both traditional and alternative therapy models.



About Drug Treatment Centers Georgia

The founders of this new website understand the importance of an addict feeling safe in their environments. Many addicts who are considering entering a drug rehabilitation program may be afraid. Through the sharing of honest experiences and detailed journeys, fear can be diminished and the addict will feel less alone. Ultimately, Drug Treatment Centers Georgia spreads the message that no person is alone in his or her substance abuse journey. Don't let drug or alcohol addiction control your life any longer.



Source: Drug Treatment Centers Georgia