Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2017 --Suicidal thoughts have many causative factors such as depression, no hope in life, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, or financial crisis. Moreover, suicides may be the result of side effects from drugs such as anti-depressants, an overdose of opioids. Treatment for suicidal thoughts includes psychotherapy, medications, addiction treatment, and family support. Medications include antidepressants, anti-anxiety medications, antipsychotic medications, and other medications for mental illness. These medications will only help to reduce the symptoms of suicidal thoughts. Addiction treatment which includes detoxification, self-help group meetings and addiction treatment programs may also help in alleviating the thoughts of suicide.



Increasing Incidences of Suicides Globally



Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 800,000 people die to suicide every year. When it comes to regional analysis the scenario doesn't differ much based on the economic status of the country. Suicidal attempts are the highest in emerging nations in Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe followed by the Latina America, the U.S., Australia and some European countries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate, more than 9 million people in the United States reported having suicidal thoughts in 2013. The suicide rates in the country have been increasing according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, reaching a suicide rate of 12.93 per 1,000 populations in 2014.



New Treatment Options under Research



Lack of an effective and focused therapy for suicidal attempts is compelling the use of alternative, less effective and unapproved therapies. Researchers are in an endeavor to find an effective therapeutic solution to this perilous condition. A recent study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, demonstrated the benefits of administering buprenorphine in curbing the suicidal thoughts after one week of the trial. Anti-depressants and some anti-psychotic medications take longer time to be effective in curing suicidal thoughts. The drug could become the first fast-acting anti-suicide drug in future studies also result with similar findings as in this preliminary study. Although use of opioids also carries a risk of suicidal thoughts and attempts, buprenorphine has the lowest risk amongst the drugs in this class.



Another study from NeuroRx, an Israeli based life science startup found the molecule D-cycloserine and effective treatment option for depression and suicide. D-cycloserine is a N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) antagonist. The drug has shown to reduce the symptoms within two hours of treatment in it Phase 2 trails. Moreover, the positive outcomes were observed to lasts for over eight weeks. The company also found that use of combination therapy which includes ketamine, D-cycloserine and one of three FDA-approved mood stabilizer is much more effective than ketamine alone which is also used by many doctors to treat acute depression. The company expects a fast track approval process for this drug from the U.S. FDA once the clinical trials are completed by the end of 2017.



There is a Dire Need for an Effective and Targeted Drug



Suicide is viewed as an end stage of depression, whereas it is a distinct medical condition that needs special attention. The current market for the treatment of suicide is a subset of the drugs used to treat anxiety and depression. A fast track approval of the drug D-cycloserine will help address this unmet medical condition. A recent study carried out by the Nordic Cochrane Centre, with 70 trials involving 18,000 people found that antidepressants doubled the risk of suicide and aggressive behavior in people under the age of 18 years. Therefore, there is dire need for targeted and effective drug to treat suicides.



