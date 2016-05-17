Drummer and Performance Artist, Dolan Davies to Launch One-Woman Show January of 2017 in the UK

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2016 --Created to marry the arts to life by way of a personified childhood nightmare, drummer Dolan Davies will launch the theatrical show Feathers and Cogs come January. Making drumming a stand alone art form, Davies will begin her alternative one-woman show in the UK and then visit theaters worldwide. Meant to personify a reoccurring dream she had as a child, Davies music and visuals will entice with eerie nostalgia. Using the devices of rhythm, music, lights, and images she will bring a new experience to a new audience. An audience that will, without hesitation, hang on every beat like a voyeur.



Known best for her work with The Darkness and Bryan Ferry, Davies takes this leap into solo performance with eloquence. Heard on The Darkness' "Last Of Our Kind" album as well as Ferry's "Olympia" for Virgin Records, Davies' sound is widely-recognizable. Over the last ten years the drummer has performed with various other widely-known artists some of which include Tricky for the Mixed Race World Tour and the Thompson Twins throughout the U.S. and Asia. Adding to her impressive list, she has toured with XFactor artist, Janet Devlin, Becky Hill of The Voice fame, and most recently with new artist Rosie Lowe.



Davies said of the upcoming Feathers and Cogs tour, "This is alternative theater that explores dealing with, rejecting, and finally accepting my inner demons through drumming. My art is about personal freedom and I want my audiences to feel that journey so, my show contains dream-like and sometimes nightmarish sequences and visuals. Let's just say, I get my point across and bring beauty to what was at one time tyrannical."



For more information visit www.feathersandcogs.com.



To watch a promotion video for the Feathers and Cogs UK tour visit https://youtu.be/RxqEmRpaCuQ.



About Feathers and Cogs

Feathers and Cogs is a one-woman show performed by Dolan Davies. Davies is a drummer and performance artist known best for working with The Darkness, Bryan Ferry, Tricky, Cher Lloyd and the Thompson Twins.



Contact:

Tony Creaney

Manager, Feathers and Cogs

cogs@feathersandcogs.com



Websites:

www.feathersandcogs.com

www.emilydolandavies.com



Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/emilydrums

http://www.twitter.com/emilydrums

http://www.youtube.com/missemilydrums

http://www.instagram.com/emilydrums