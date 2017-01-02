Dry Ports/ICDs/CFS Sector in India

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2017 --Ports and shipping industry plays a vital role in sustaining growth in India's trade and commerce.



India is the 16th largest maritime country in the world and it has got 12 major and 187 non-major ports.



The report provides information on top global and Indian ICDs/CFS including critical decision making parameters such as risk factors, regulatory approvals and SWOT analysis.



To view a detailed description and Table of Contents please visit: https://www.reportsworldwide.com/report/market-research-report-on-dry-portsicdscfs-sector-in-india-version-1



The report talks about the growth of container cargo traffic which has facilitated the development of CFS and ICD and have emerged as an important component of the EXIM value chain. Container volume is expected to be 2x by 2020. Though there has been a rise in cargo traffic, the number of dry ports/ICDs/CFS is inadequate. India has only 133 ICDs/CFS.



The study also includes the Ports that lie in the South East Indian Sub-Continent and their traffic projections.



To Get Sample Copy of Report please visit @ https://www.reportsworldwide.com/enquiry?report_id=3591



About ReportsWorldwide.com

ReportsWorldwide.com is a leading provider of global market intelligence reports and services. With research reports from top publishers, consulting and advisory firms, ReportsWorldwide.com offers instant online access to a growing database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, geographies and trends.