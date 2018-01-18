Dryer Vent Wizard of NY Metro Earns Esteemed 2017 Angie's List Super Service Award

Chester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2018 --Dryer Vent Wizard of NY Metro is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie's List in 2017.



"The service providers that receive our Angie's List Super Service Award demonstrate the level of excellence that members have come to expect," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "These pros are top-notch and absolutely deserve recognition for the trustworthy and exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year and overall."



Angie's List Super Service Award 2017 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check, record a current trade license attestation and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines.



Dryer Vent Wizard of NY Metro has been listed on Angie's List since 2015. This is the first year Dryer Vent Wizard of NY Metro has received this honor.



Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.



For over two decades Angie's List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie's List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.



