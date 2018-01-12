D&S Security Brings in a Range of Quality Safety Products and Services

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2018 --With a significant increase in the crime rate, the need for a residential security system is becoming more and more evident. They are mainly used to catch dubious activities and alert people to impending danger. Providing the homeowners with video footage, whether live or recorded, within their property, they have in fact led to the incarceration of many criminals. This is why many people are looking for security cameras to protect their homes or businesses.



Over the years, the security system has gained immense popularity, thanks to the advancement of technology. They now come in various shapes and sizes, available in both wired and wireless versions. The wireless versions are synonymous with flexibility, for they can be placed almost anywhere.



In the era of internet connectivity, security cameras prove to be pretty useful in monitoring one's home or business. It allows owners to keep a tab on their property while they are away. D&S Security prides on delivering total security solutions including video surveillance in Los Angeles and Anaheim California provide peace of mind. From careful analysis to final installation and ongoing monitoring, they do it all.



Since 1987 they have been in the business, and gradually developed an enormous client base throughout the United States. The ethos of their company revolves round quality, value, honesty, and integrity in security systems and services. They guarantee the best kind of protection by using advanced security technologies. The goal is to ensure that the clients find absolute peace with them.



When it comes to smart security integration, D&S Security's goes an extra mile to make arrangements, so that people can view and control their system remotely from any location in the world using their smartphone or computer via the internet. From researching new and innovative products to maintaining an active role in alarm industry associations, D&S Security has consistently worked to bring the very best security solutions to their clients.



For more information on surveillance camera in Long Beach and Los Angeles, kindly visit http://www.dandssecurity.net/.



About D&S Security

Since 1987, D&S Security has been the go-to company for businesses and homeowners throughout greater Southern California that insist on quality, value, honesty and integrity in security systems and services.