D&S Security Brings the Best Fire Alarm Systems in Los Angeles and Burbank California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2017 --In the past few years, it has been noted that an estimated 113,500 non-residential structure fires had resulted in 80 deaths amounting to 1,425 injuries and $3.1 billion in direct property damage. Fire is a real threat to businesses and homeowners and requires careful consideration when it comes to protecting people and property. It requires more than a smoke detector and portable fire extinguisher. The figures are alarming, and all of it could have been avoided just with the installation of Fire Alarm Systems in Los Angeles and Burbank California. D & S offers the much-needed solution. They are a professional company that has been offering fire alarm systems in Los Angeles and Burbank California since 1987. They have been serving the needs of both commercial and residential clients since then.



D & S Security has some of the industry experienced and trained professional technicians on the team. The professional technicians utilize the latest in high-quality systems and stay up-to-date on the ever-evolving technology of these complex systems. All the technicians are certified and highly trained professionals with proven experience in carrying out a detailed analysis of one's business or home for determining the right system, installing the same and providing ongoing service.



The company has proved their worth in the field of providing security systems in Anaheim and Long Beach California. They have a good track record of providing years of successful service. They are no novice in the field or any company that has just ventured out in the industry. They are experts and have years of valuable hands-on experience of tailoring and installing fire alarm systems.



Call their local number at 323-224-6700 for more details.



About D&S Security

Since 1987, D&S Security has been the go-to company for businesses and homeowners throughout greater Southern California that insist on quality, value, honesty and integrity in security systems and services.