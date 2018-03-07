D&S Security Excels in Installation of Fire Alarm System in Los Angeles and Torrance

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2018 --Loss of lives and damage to property can ruin an individual's life entirely and has devastating, far-reaching effects. It is important to contact D&S Security therefore and find out the means of protection by installing a quality fire alarm system in Los Angeles and Torrance.



Whether it is a commercial establishment or a residential building, fire happens to be a great equalizer albeit in the worst possible way. However, D&S Security has remained dedicated to its cause by helping to thwart the risks effectively for more than three decades now. It is hardly surprising therefore that it has been acclaimed for its superb products and is now recognized as the leading provider of fire alarm systems throughout the length and breadth of California.



Experts recommend not only installing the best alarm systems but also employing the right technicians who are real professionals. D&S Security excels in this area too and has a team of qualified technicians who are well versed in the job of analyzing the needs and installing all safety equipment including alarm systems.



Sure, the systems are highly complex and make use of the latest technologies. However, it does not pose any challenge to the technicians of D&S Security who are not only well qualified but are also certified by the concerned authorities to equip any building with proper fire security systems. Their role is not limited to installation either. In fact, they assume total responsibility right from choosing the best system for a client, installing it and providing support after that.



Do not hesitate to call 800-521-1958 for assistance with choosing and installing CCTV systems in Los Angeles and Torrance.



About D&S Security

D&S Security is a leading provider of hi-tech quality security systems in and around California. It has received accolades for its superior services that include fire safety as well. The company has remained at the side of Californians through thick and thin since 1987. It has upgraded itself constantly and is recognized for its exemplary security products and systems with able professionals providing ample support before, during and after the installation.