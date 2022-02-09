D&S Security Helps Install a Burglar Alarm in Los Angeles and Pasadena, California to Deter Crimes

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2022 --Home security has become a priority in today's time and involves much more than the conventional audio alarms of the past. Technological advancements have made the new-age home security systems more competent and advanced. These systems provide comprehensive coverage, including everything from video surveillance to home intrusion notification. What makes today's system essentially viable is the easy monitoring facility through a smartphone virtually from any corner of the world. The easy integration between the smartphone and the remote control allows the homeowner to get a detailed notification in the wake of an alarm trigger. Increasing the safety and security of homes is now easier than ever.



Homeowners in California looking forward to enjoying better security and protection can rely on D&S Security for resting all concerns at once. The firm also caters to commercial enterprises' security needs, thereby making them a leading name in the market. Extensive years of experience and expertise in the field have helped the firm develop a good history of protecting offices, homes, and families. Since its inception, the company has been offering help installing and monitoring best-of-kind security systems in offices and homes based in Los Angels, Long Beach, Pasadena, and other surrounding communities in California.



From installing a burglar alarm in Los Angeles and Pasadena, California homes to securing the house with CCTV systems, the professionals offer a complete and comprehensive security solution. The company keeps pace with the technological advancements in providing homes and offices the best security solution for respective situations and scenarios. The products and solutions offered by D&S Security are always up-to-date and integrate security and convenience simultaneously. Whether it is about being notified about an unwarranted event at home or keeping an eye on the house when one is away, everything is a reality with the qualified professionals at service.



D&S Security provides the ultimate peace of mind by installing and monitoring CCTV systems in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California to homes and office owners. To know more about the service, give a call at 800-521-1958.



About D&S Security

D&S Security is a top provider of security solutions and products to homes and offices spread across Long Beach, Pasadena, Los Angeles, and other surrounding regions in California. With over 30 years of experience in the field, the company understands respective security concerns and finds solutions accordingly. The primary aim is to reduce loss and eliminate security threats and risks by maximizing the effectiveness of the latest technologies in the industry.